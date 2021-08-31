ROADTEST: 'For 3 weeks I tried the serum and oil duo that promises hydration heaven. Here's my skin diary.'

Simple skincare routines – we all know that they’re what dermatologists and dermal therapists recommend.

But in the era of 'skinfluencers', endless releases and pretty packaging, it can be easy to fall to the allure of more steps than we might need.

My skin tends to be on the drier side, and incredibly prone to dehydration. I also am known to get the occasional breakout, especially in times of stress.

Stuck in lockdown, it was the perfect time to strip back my routine for a few weeks, and try the incredible formulas created by esmi Skin Minerals, and see what difference they made to my dry and dehydrated skin.

I committed to using their Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum ($65) and 24K Gold Nourishing Oil ($65) for 3 weeks and actively keep track of the changes I noticed in my skin.

esmi is an Australian-owned, vegan and cruelty free brand that only utilises the highest quality ingredients in their formulas. They use no harsh chemicals or fillers in any of their products.

With this knowledge in hand, I was ready to start my new skin journey and hopefully achieve hydration heaven myself after the raving reviews I'd heard about these bad boys.

My skin before starting! Image: Supplied.

Week 1

My esmi package arrived, and I was armed and ready with their hero products for dry skin: their Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum and 24K Gold Nourishing Oil. I also received esmi's The Uncomplicated Cleanser ($49) to compliment my new pared-back routine.