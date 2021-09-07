"No bullsh*t, my skin has never been better": 24 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Friends, we're back! Another month has come and gone, and it's time for our monthly beauty roundup.

During August, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you all about immediately.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in August, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

"After a few weeks of feeling pretty bleh, I decided it was time to slap on some fake tan and make myself feel better. And let me tell you, it worked a TREAT. This one, which I hadn't tried before, went on really evenly, has the most perfect bronze colour after one coat (not too orange, not too green) and fades really nicely, not leaving any blotchiness behind." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

