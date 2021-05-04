The Ben Affleck dating app video no one can stop watching, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Ben Affleck dating app video no one can stop watching.

TikTok user, Nivine Jay has leaked a video of Ben Affleck reaching out to her after she unmatched him on celebrity dating app, Raya, and she really is living our collective dreams.

The influencer shared the video to TikTok this week, captioning it: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake, so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."

And yes, she included the video.

The scream I just screamed pic.twitter.com/YSpFntKEJs — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2021

"Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," Affleck says.

The 48-year-old actor recently split from his girlfriend, Ana de Armas in January this year, and it looks like he hasn't been too lucky finding someone new just yet.

Oh, aside from those J-Lo rumours, but we're glad to see he's keeping his options open... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. DMs have been leaked between Khloé Kardashian and the model rumoured to have cheated with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian just can't catch a break, can she?

Last week, influencer Sydney Chase claimed she slept with Khloé's on-and-off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson while the pair were in a relationship, and instead of helping a girl out, Chase shared screenshots of Khloé privately reaching out to her this week, to chat about the incident.

In case you missed it, Chase recently appeared on the No Jumper podcast where she was asked about hooking up with Tristan Thomspon, and she responded: "It was good. I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore."