The best 'comfort' TV shows to watch on Netflix and Stan that feel like the hug you can't have.

In the age of COVID-19, our daily lives have changed in more ways than we can count.

Our work lives have changed dramatically. Our social lives have been upended. And with lockdowns and restrictions in place across the country, our usually busy weekends are now primarily spent... on the couch.

For many of us, it’s an uncertain time in our lives where we’re looking for comfort and a sense of normality.

Thankfully, in a world filled with countless streaming services like Stan and Netflix, comfort in the form of nostalgia is just a few clicks away.

Whether you’re after a hilarious sitcom like The Office or Parks & Recreation, or a classic favourite like Friends or Gilmore Girls, now more than ever we are reaching for our favourite TV shows – and the comfort of knowing what’s going to happen.

Here’s a round-up of the best comfort TV shows to watch on Netflix and Stan that feel like that hug you can’t have.

How I Met Your Mother.

Where can I watch it?

Stan, Netflix, and Disney Plus.

Why should I watch it?

If you ask a How I Met Your Mother fan about the show, they'll most likely immediately tell you about the disappointing finale.

Despite the series' unpopular ending, however, this show is chock full of heart and soul.

The TV rom-com follows Ted Mosby as he tells his children the story of how he met their mother. Along the way, Ted flashes back to his life in New York City with his best friends Marshall, Lily, Barney and Robin.

Friends.