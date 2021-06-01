What the heck is going on with Jennifer Lopez's exes?

Jennifer Lopez has the entire world wrapped around her little finger.

Since ending her relationship with Alex Rodriguez last month, the 51-year-old singer has somehow managed to transport us back to 2004.

And look, we're not complaining.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez gives her honest opinion about Ben Affleck's back tattoo.



It all began when Lopez started hanging out with her ex-partner Ben Affleck at her Los Angeles mega-mansion.

While sources initially claimed the pair were just friends, the former couple were later photographed on a weeklong holiday at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, sparking fierce reconciliation rumours.

"Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town," a source told People. "They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

The long-awaited 'Bennifer' reunion didn't end there. Just weeks later, Lopez and Affleck were pictured on the balcony of the same waterfront mansion in Miami.

In an added bonus, fans noticed Affleck seemed to be wearing the watch that Lopez gifted him in the 'Jenny From The Block' music video. (Does this mean he kept the watch for EIGHTEEN YEARS?!)

Then, just last week, the pair were spotted working out at a Miami Beach gym and sharing kisses in between sets.

"[They] were not trying to hide their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together. It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003. Image: Getty.