'Look more... friendly.' What really happened between Ben Affleck and JLo at the Grammys.

Ben Affleck is a meme again.

The actor and his wife Jennifer Lopez attended the Grammy's earlier this week.

And while it was a night of historic firsts (Beyonce, Sam Smith, Kim Petras etc etc) everyone is talking about Affleck's... face.

Because the man looked both bored and mad at the fact he had to attend music's night of nights.

Unimpressed, if anything. Image: ET.

As such, I've compiled a list of places the actor would rather be than the Grammy's:

The middle of a highway.

The office after 5 pm.

Wyoming with Kanye West and Jeffree Star.

On the couch with your parents while a sex scene on TV plays.

In that Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner.

A lot has come out since about the night - memes, jokes, lip readings - so let me run you through it.

1. Bennifer 2.0 seemed to have a 'heated conversation' at one stage during the night.

What we know, with utter certainty, is that a conversation was had.