A viral TikTok and an affair rumour: Why everyone's talking about Kanye West and Jeffree Star.

This week, news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is reportedly coming to an end.

According to multiple outlets, including People, Page Six and The New York Post, sources have claimed that Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband after nearly seven years of marriage.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told People.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."

According to Page Six, Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for the proceedings. (Wasser has represented Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, and Angelina Jolie in divorce proceedings in recent years).

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," one source told the publication.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," they continued.

"Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she's just had enough of it."

In the past 12 months, Kardashian and West have faced endless marriage breakdown rumours.

The couple have reportedly been living apart for several months, with West living at the couple's Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian and their four children have remained at their family home in Los Angeles.