'WELL... SH*T.' The craziest moments from the 2023 Grammys.

HARRY STYLES WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR.
OH MY GOD.
The final award of the night is honestly, a bit of a shock.
It felt like Beyonce should've had this on lock for Renaissance, but Album of the Year goes to Harry Styles for his third album, Harry's House.
"Well, shit," he starts his speech.
"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me... I think on night's like tonight there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these.
"I'm just so, this doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much."
February 6, 2023
Also, it needs to be said that this means Beyonce has still never won an Album of the Year award, which is a TRAVESTY.
I spied Lizzo and Adele looking shocked, and considering those two are practically leaders of the Beyhive, I am going to choose to believe they were expressing... shock.
At the very least, the internet has thoughts.
We ALL know Beyoncé, Adele, or Lizzo should’ve got that award I’m so over this with the Grammys— 🌍 Wïłśøñ 💎 (@WondahWilson) February 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/tXzvG6J2Cq
YALL CHOSE HARRY STYLES OVER BEYONCÉ FOR AOTY???? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ScFouJfISf— Blaise (they/them) (@blaiser8201) February 6, 2023
Samara Joy is this year's Best New Artist.
Okay, we're on the home stretch now!
Samara Joy is presented Best New Artist by last year's winner, Olivia Rodrigo and her speech is so incredibly wholesome and the perfect summation of why this award is so great.
She emotionally thanks everyone in the room for inspiring her with their art, and for putting their true selves into it.
Lizzo wins Record of the Year
Okay, Lizzo just won Record of the Year AND told us that she's having such a good time sitting with Adele at the room's most fun table.
And the whole room is celebrating for her - Beyonce! Taylor! Harry! Doja! - which is proof that Lizzo is truly one of the brightest lights in music.
In a classic Lizzo move, she uses her time of stage to advocate for goodness, saying that she's dedicated her life to making music that makes people feel good.
"I want to dedicate this award to Prince. When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. And I was like I don't care if my positivity bother you, what's wrong with you! And this was at a time when positive music and feel good music wasn't mainstream at that point," she says.
"But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world a better place."
Oh, and she has to talk about Beyonce. Because of course.
"You changed my life," she tells Bey in the crowd. "The way you made me feel, I was like 'I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you. You clearly are the artist of our lives, I love you."
February 6, 2023
Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year.
OH WOW.
Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year in perhaps the biggest shock of the night, for her song 'Just Like That'. Even she looks shocked, having just beat Lizzo, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift in one of the night's most competitive categories.
Bonnie Raitt’s reaction to winning Song of the Year is everyone’s reaction to her winning Song of the Year #Grammys pic.twitter.com/HYcMZK00hc— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023
It's the award that's generated the most discussion so far.
Anyone under 50 watching Bonnie Raitt take home song of the year #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qN7qqrR2QE— A (@AceMoore21) February 6, 2023
Even Bonnie was like are you sure— vigilindsey shit (@tobejustrees) February 6, 2023
I’m sorry WHO won song of the year?!? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QmXoUYMR7D— alienfromPlanetHer 🛸 (@Kayray426) February 6, 2023
#GRAMMYS— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) February 6, 2023
“And the song of the yr award goes to…Bonnie Raitt.”
Everybody:pic.twitter.com/mlBmn1QDnC
I guess they always have to throw us one major curveball.
FYI in case you were wondering: SOTY is awarded to songwriters of a song, while Record of the Year recognises the artists, producers and engineers of a recording (and yes, it's confusing).
Adele wins Best Pop Solo Performance.
Adele takes out her first win of the night; Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Easy On Me'.
With this, she becomes the first artist in history to win the category FOUR times (she previously won for 'Someone Like You' in 2012, "Set Fire to the Rain' in 2013 and 'Hello' in 2017).
It's easy to love @Adele. ❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NEnAmWTJuc— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
There are only a couple more awards to come and so far, the Academy seems to be happy sharing the awards around allllll the big names, so it feels like Song, Record and Album are anyone's game!
(But if Renaissance doesn't take out AOTY, I might just rage quit.)
The most EPIC celebration of hip hop.
This year, the Grammys are marking 50 years of hip hop with a MASSIVE medley performance from some true legends of the genre.
Introduced by LL Cool J, who kicked off the performance, the epic celebration also includes Run DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Method Man, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Queen Latifah and SO MANY MORE.
My personal highlight: Missy Elliot giving us 'Lose Control', one of my favourite tunes of ALL TIME.
ALL HAIL @MissyElliott 🙌 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Kd2S2OuNEB— Charitybuzz (@charitybuzz) February 6, 2023
Live footage of us dancing to all of the #GRAMMYs performances. pic.twitter.com/QC2HHaVubw— E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023
Mic. Drop. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/CaKl8vIBkG— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
BANGERS UPON BANGERS UPON BANGERS.
The first ever winner of the Dr Dre Global Impact Award is... Dr Dre.
This year, the Recording Academy has introduced a new award: the Dr Dre Global Impact Award.
And in SHOCKING NEWS, the first winner is... Dr Dre.
The record producer, rapper and entrepreneur is undoubtedly one of the most influential people in music, and this award comes moments before a performance celebrating 50 years of hip-hop - which he helped shape.
We appreciate you, @drdre. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LISkwSIPE8— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
"I did not expect that," he says of the award. And given its name, that feels like a... lie.
BEYONCE HAS WON THE MOST GRAMMYS OF ALL TIME.
IT'S OFFICIAL.
BEYONCE HAS WON MORE GRAMMYS THAN ANY OTHER SOLO ACT.
She is presented with Best Dance/Electronic Music Album by James Corden, and is visibly emotional.
"I'd like to thank my Uncle Jonny who's not here, but he's here in spirit," she says. Uncle Jonny helped raise her until his death during the AIDS epidemic and is referred in her song 'Heated'.
"I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for living me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.
"I'd like to thank the Queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."
beyoncé’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/IGT9bYlsPU— mikayla’s COZY (@spideykayla) February 6, 2023
With her 32nd win, she overtakes Georg Solti's record and as host Trevor Noah says, the GOAT argument is well-and-truly over.
Side note: this means Aussie icons Rüfüs Du Sol miss out, but if you have to lose, this is the way to do it.
Madonna introduces Kim Petras and Sam Smith with an ode to the "rebels".
Imagine being introduced on the Grammy stage by the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. I'd simply pass away.
Madge, (literal) whip in hand, is here to introduce Grammy winners Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of 'Unholy'.
"If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic or dangerous, you're definitely onto something," Madonna says.
She thanks "the rebels forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. Your fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed, you are appreciated".
Considering the heat Sam Smith has been coping recently for... existing, it feels particularly poignant.
And it is also a beautiful full circle moment, after Kim thanked Madge in her acceptance speech earlier in the night, saying she doesn't think she'd be there without Madonna blazing a trail.
As for the performance? Well, it was unholy as hell, with cages, red leather and a top hat with devil horns. Duh.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras performing ‘Unholy’ at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/c3ckC4xybE— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 6, 2023
Christine McVie, Olivia Newton John honoured in memoriam section.
This year's show featured an extended in memoriam tribute to those lost in the past year, with special performances from paying tribute to Migos member Takeoff and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie.
Tonight, we pay special tribute to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie, and all songbirds we’ve lost this year. Your legacy will be remembered and felt deeply for generations to come. #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
First, Kasey Musgraves sings 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in memory of Loretta Lynn.
Then, Quavo and Maverick City Music honour Takeoff, who died in November, with a performances of 'Without You' and Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's song 'See You Again'.
#Quavo delivered an emotional and heartfelt tribute to #Takeoff at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/AkyfDjW54j— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 6, 2023
Finally, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood perform 'Songbird' for McVie.
Others honoured during the in memoriam include Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton John and David Crosby.
Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album.
Unsurprisingly (and deservedly), Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album for Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. It's Kendrick's third win in the category, after taking it out in 2016 and 2018, and his third award of the night.
"First and foremost I want to thank my family," he says.
✨ @kendricklamar ✨ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Djqh3FZRuS— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
He's also up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
Harry Styles' performance of 'As It Was'.
Harry Styles, in a VERY sparkly jumpsuit, performed his Song and Record of the Year nominated banger 'As It Was', alongside a rotating platform and lots of people in normie clothes.
IN THIS WORLD, IT’S JUST US @Harry_Styles 🪩 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BvJF5Etpnz— Charitybuzz (@charitybuzz) February 6, 2023
We asked @harry_styles to bring back his leather outfit but apparently it caused too many trips to the emergency room in 2021 :/ pic.twitter.com/q2C4DtuOMh— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
It starts off a bit... slow, but thankfully picks up for the final chorus. And then, of course, the camera pans to Taylor Swift at the end, because this isn't the Grammy producers' first rodeo.
Lizzo's performance is EVERYTHING.
IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME (for a Lizzo performance!)
She performs 'Special', with a choir of incredible backup singers and dancers.
Lizzo performs at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/w2EvWYfM2i— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 6, 2023
YOU BETTA FCKN SING LIZZO FAWK #grammys pic.twitter.com/7vHwi8mxKW— َ (@ungodlywests) February 6, 2023
It's a gospel-inspired uplifting moment and a slayyyyy.
Of course. You can always count of Lizzo to bring the uplifting vibes.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras' 'Unholy' takes out Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
From TikTok, to radios, to the GRAMMY STAGE, ultimate ear worm 'Unholy' just won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
.@samsmith and @kimpetras win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for #Unholy, making Kim the first transgender woman to ever win this award at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wNdlM3PcvE— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 6, 2023
Sam Smith lets Kim Petras have all of their acceptance speech time, and Kim's speech is incredible.
Kim, speaking on being the first trans woman to win the award, thanks previous trans artists for kicking down doors, especially late music producer SOPHIE.
She also thanks Madonna, her family and everyone who believed in her.
Beyoncé equals most ever Grammy wins with Best R&B Song.
Beyoncé is fashionably late to the show, which she can be because... she's Beyoncé. This means she's not on hand to accept her first televised away, Best R&B Song for 'Cuff It'.
Newly crowned EGOT Viola Davis announces the win, and I demand this energy from everyone from now on.
With this win, Bey has matched the 31 wins of conductor Georg Solti, taking a share of the all-time record.
She's now only one win away from becoming the solo act with the most ever Grammy wins.
IT'S GONNA HAPPEN.
I CAN FEEL IT IN MY BONES.
Harry Styles wins Best Pop Vocal Album.
Oh, hey JLo!
She is on stage, looking GLAM, to present the first award of the night.
Hi #Grammys 🤍💙 @RecordingAcad #ThisIsMeNow @jlobeauty pic.twitter.com/B4dHNTXfLZ— jlo (@JLo) February 6, 2023
It's for Best Pop Vocal Album, and the winner is...
Congrats 👏👏👏 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/FaKledf4He— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
HARRY STYLES, for his third album Harry's House.
He thanks his friends, which includes like 12 people called Tom apparently and has already changed into another outfit.
Harry's still got four more nominations tonight, so it's shaping up to be a biiiig night for him.
Adele meets... Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Host Trevor Noah is out here making dreams come true.
The dreams of A-list musicians like Adele, that is, by introducing her to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who she'd previously said was someone she'd most like to meet.
Adele is surprised by Dwayne Johnson — what can we say except you're welcome! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/11Kwyv2qWV— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023
Now, how do I get Trevor to intro me to Taylor...
The first viral moment of the night, courtesy of Lizzo and Beyonce
There is no one more excited about the possibility of Beyoncé being in the room than Lizzo.
Beyoncé is the celebrities' celebrity, and I love it.
Bad Bunny opens the show.
And we're underway!
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny opens the show with a medley of songs. He's not so well known here in Aus, but he is a heavyweight in global music right now - as the most streamed musician on Spotify in 2020 and 2021 and three Grammy noms today.
THIS PERFORMANCE IS SO FUN, putting Caribbean culture centre stage on music's biggest night.
There are giant heads, plenty of shaking hips and the obligatory shots of Taylor Swift getting down in the crowd! What more could you ask for!
Taylor Swift dances during Bad Bunny's #Grammys performance. https://t.co/yom28xGdvk pic.twitter.com/eL0gKfrLhf— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
What a way to start the show.
Let's talk fashion!
Obviously, one of the best parts of any awards show is the red carpet glam. Especially the Grammys, because they're a little more... fun that an Oscar or Emmy carpet (you know it's true! Gaga would never turn up at the Oscars in an egg!)
This year, the looks range from sparkly midnight blue glam from Taylor Swift to an incredible neon orange floral number from Lizzo.
And also... a bird.
For all the red carpet fashion, check out Mamamia's full recap here: 'Is that..a bird?' The Grammys just gave us the wildest red carpet in years.
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift already winners.
A few more pre-show things!
Beyoncé is on track to become the biggest Grammy winner of all time. She has already won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for 'Break My Soul' and Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'Plastic Off the Sofa', which means she is two awards away from beating Georg Solti's 31 Grammy wins.
With three more of her nominations to be announced, it's pretty likely to happen today.
Taylor Swift has won her 12th Grammy for Best Music Video for 'All Too Well: The Short Film', and is also nominated for Song of the Year, which could be her 13th Grammy. And if you know anything about her, you'll know she'll be very happy about that.
And Lin-Manuel Miranda took out a category featuring both Bey, Tay, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga to win Best Song Written for Visual Media for Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'.
Viola Davis is officially an EGOT.
Perhaps the most exciting news to come out of the pre-televised awards is that Viola Davis has officially reached EGOT status.
This is considered the Grand Slam of entertainment, meaning she's won all four major awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - in acting and music.
Davis won Best Audiobook at this year's Grammy Awards for her memoir Finding Me, completing her collection of the 'big four'. She already has an Oscar, two Tonys and an Emmy.
Only 18 people have ever achieved the status, and Davis becomes only the third ever Black woman to earn EGOT, after Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.
"Oh, my God. I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," Davis said in her acceptance speech.
Viola Davis has achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status. "It has been such a journey, I just EGOT!" pic.twitter.com/YYj4MMJvRg— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2023
Just legend things!
Welcome to the Grammys 2023 live blog!
Hello, friends!
It's Grammy day, a.k.a the biggest day in popular music and also my personal favourite day of the year.
Things are already underway in Los Angeles, with the pre-televised show handing out dozens of awards and the stars starting to make their way down the red carpet. More on those soon, but first here's what to expect from the show - which begins at 12pm AEDT.
A-listers confirmed to be in attendance include Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Harry Styles (let's hold hands and manifest a Bey and Tay photo, please!)
Beyoncé is the most nominated act of the night, with nine noms, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven. Future, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Harry Styles each received six nominations.
Styles will also take the stage to perform, as will Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Jay-Z. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will perform a tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, and a massive line-up of stars such as Missy Elliot, Lil Wayne and Queen Latifah will take part in a performance to honour 50 years of hip-hop.
The show will be televised on Channel Nine and 9Now from midday, so follow along with us and strap in for a big ol' day of music.