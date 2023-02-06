'WELL... SH*T.' The craziest moments from the 2023 Grammys.

By Chelsea McLaughlin

OH MY GOD.

The final award of the night is honestly, a bit of a shock.

It felt like Beyonce should've had this on lock for Renaissance, but Album of the Year goes to Harry Styles for his third album, Harry's House.

"Well, shit," he starts his speech.

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me... I think on night's like tonight there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these.

"I'm just so, this doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much."

Also, it needs to be said that this means Beyonce has still never won an Album of the Year award, which is a TRAVESTY.

I spied Lizzo and Adele looking shocked, and considering those two are practically leaders of the Beyhive, I am going to choose to believe they were expressing... shock.

At the very least, the internet has thoughts.

We ALL know Beyoncé, Adele, or Lizzo should’ve got that award I’m so over this with the Grammys

pic.twitter.com/tXzvG6J2Cq — 🌍 Wïłśøñ 💎 (@WondahWilson) February 6, 2023