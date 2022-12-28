When Bella Thorne was 10, she auditioned for a movie. The director accused her of ‘flirting’ with him.

As a child actor trying to make it big, Thorne shed some light on what it was like in her early years of stardom – revealing she was far from protected by those around her.

There was one incident the actor says she "still [goes back to every day" and admitted it drives her "crazy".

It involved an unnamed director, who she says accused her of "flirting with him" and "making him really uncomfortable" after her audition.

"I had a director give me feedback once ﻿and I was 10," Thorne explained during the podcast. "And the casting director calls my agent and my agent calls my mum and they're like, 'So she's not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable...'"

The actor went on to describe her thoughts on the incident from 15 years ago.

"What the f**k are you talking about, man?" Thorne said, noting how she was "trying to find almost a fault in [herself]... [I'd ask] 'What did you do, Bella? What did you do? You made him feel like this.'"

However, now at 25 years old, she says she knows she was "not the problem" when the alleged incident happened.

﻿"I don't give a f**k what the f**k I said," Thorne lamented to Ratajkowski. "I don't care if I said, 'Eat my p***y right now. [I was] 10 years old. Why ever would you think that [I was flirting]?"