When Bella Thorne was 10, she auditioned for a movie. The director accused her of ‘flirting’ with him.

We first met Bella Thorne on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up, in 2010.
The actor, who was then just 13 years old when the show aired, played the impulsive CeCe Jones. She dreamt of being a famous dancer alongside her best friend Rocky Blue – who was played by Zendaya.
Shake It Up went on for three seasons and ended in 2013 and then Thorne would go on to play a major role in the Adam Sandler comedy, Blended.
In a new interview with model Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the actor revealed she auditioned for a role almost three years before she landed Shake It Up. At the time, she was just 10 years old.