Literally just 5 easy bedroom ideas from Instagram.

Now that we’re spending more time at home than ever before, we’re all wanting to up our homewares game.

But as many of us have learnt time and time again – it’s not as easy as it looks.

Take a bedroom, for example. It always seems as though a new bedspread and a rug of some description will do the trick, but within two weeks, you’re often looking around thinking, ‘this just…isn’t how it looks on Instagram.’

So let’s take a deep breath, and take in some serious style inspiration before we make any rash decisions.

Luckily, Instagram has been booming with simple style tips and tricks lately to make our houses look that little bit more livable, inviting and chic.

So without further ado, here are five easy bedroom style ideas that literally anyone can do.

1. Book stacking

By collecting all your most aesthetically pleasing books and stacking them on top of one another, you can create pops of colour throughout the room. And it allows your nicest books to be on display, instead of being stored away in a cupboard.