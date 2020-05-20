The $28 Kmart long sleeve maxi dress you're seeing everywhere right now.

In case you haven’t noticed, we are in the depths of winter.

Sure, this might be sad news for some, but we’re really excited because cooler weather means we get to wear winter fashion again.

Think: long-sleeve dresses, cosy knits, all the boots and coats that make any outfit instantly chicer.

But if the prospect of getting dressed to go… somewhere feels like a lot, allow us to introduce you to the new, budget-friendly long-sleeve dress we’ll be wearing everywhere.

It’s the Kmart High Neck Pleated Maxi Dress and it only costs $28.

There’s a lot to like about this dress. Like the fact, it comes in sizes 6-20. And the high neck, high-waisted, midi shape that will suit most body types (women with bigger boobs like this writer will probably need to size up to allow room for the girls).