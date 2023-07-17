‘I asked a shop assistant to help me with foundation. Her response surprised me.'

A thing you might not know about me: While I recieve approximately eleventy million beauty products to try every week, I still spend a silly amount of money on makeup. And skincare. And haircare. And look, she may not have enough money for a house deposit in Sydney but is that a Pat McGrath Mothership Eyeshadow Palette?! (It is).

Now, while you'll usually catch me trawling the online streets of Adore Beauty to pick up my beauty goods, this weekend I actually ventured out of the house (!!!) to get a new foundation. IRL.

It's one I've wanted to try for yonks. My younger sister recommended it to me, and she's cool and young and has skin that looks like magic, so I was keen to see if it could work for me.

I was originally going to purchase it online, but I'm forever buying foundation shades that don't match my skin, so I wanted to make sure I could get myself the right colour.

So, off I went to the shops.

Watch: You know what else I've done? Put lube on your face because everyone (TikTok) told me it's better than primer. here's what happened. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, for a bit of background — I've been breaking out like a 15-year-old as of late.

I recently went off the Pill after 12 years, so my skin has been sporting some pretty gnarly cystic spots. You know, the hormonal ones you can't squeeze and just have to live with for a bit.

Anyway. It's been a while since I've felt this way about my skin, but after a 'who gives a f**k' call with my sister and some hardworking concealer (the new CoverGirl stuff is legit, by the way), I dusted off my self-esteem and headed to the shops.