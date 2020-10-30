Tear trough filler is the treatment everyone is talking about - but what actually is it?

Whether it's because of genetics, stress or lifestyle - under eye bags are a very real thing.

You've Googled how to get rid of them. You've forked out all of the money on those spendy eye creams (SO many darn eye creams). You've tried every single concealer trick, ever.

And yet... you still look tired.

Ugh. We feel your pain.

Watch: Got time for *one* more concealer hack? Cause it could just change your entire makeup game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And if you've ever looked at a celebrity with zero under eye baggage and wondered how the heck they look that fresh after an international publicity tour, well, allow us to introduce you to a lil' treatment called tear trough filler.

This is a popular non-surgical procedure that works to nix dark circles and sagging underneath the eyes.

And famous people are getting around it. For example, Katy Perry openly told Refinery29, "I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing - which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles."

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we talk about what 'baby Botox' actually is. Post continues below.

Want more info? Of course you do. We all do. So we asked Dr Jonathan Hopkirk, Global Medical Director of Laser Clinics Australia to give us the lowdown on exactly what tear trough fillers are and what's involved.

Yeah, so - what exactly is a tear tough treatment?

Okay, so a tear trough treatment (or under eye fillers) is basically a procedure that uses hyaluronic acid filler to fill in the hollow area underneath the eye that causes the appearance of dark circles.