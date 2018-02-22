Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion plead for their unborn son in first joint interview.

It’s been just two weeks since the world learned Barnaby Joyce is expecting a baby with a former member of his staff, 33-year-old Vikki Campion, in April.

In that (short) time, we’ve heard from the estranged wife of the Deputy PM, Natalie, who had been married to Joyce for 24 years before their split last year. She described the revelation that her husband had been having an affair, and was now expecting his fifth child, as “devastating”.

“This situation is devastating on many fronts,” she said, in a statement published by The Australian.

“For my girls who are affected by the family breakdown and for me as a wife of 24 years, who placed my own career on hold to support Barnaby through his political life.”

We've heard from Campion's father, we've seen Malcolm Turnbull impose a ban on ministers sleeping with their staff (a ban that was quickly dubbed #BonkBan on Twitter), and we've even watched US TV host John Oliver brand Joyce a "hypocrite".

Now, for the first time, despite Joyce appearing on ABC's 7.30 program the day his affair and Campion's pregnancy was revealed, the new couple has given their first joint interview since news of their relationship broke.

In an exclusive interview with Fairfax Media from the home in Armidale where they are currently seeking refuge from the press, the pair urged the public - and their fellow politicians - to "move on".

He said the public's interest in his personal life had quickly turned from "inquiry to malice" and said the scrutiny has meant he and Campion's baby was destined to grow up as "some sort of public display". The couple also confirmed that Campion had missed doctor's appointments for fear of being hounded by photographers and television crews when leaving the house.