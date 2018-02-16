Just some of the very best responses to #BonkBan on Twitter.

WELL.

In case you missed it, the Prime Minister of our country has officially and publicly banned politicians from having sex with their staff in a scene that looked something out of a Mean Girls sex-ed class.

“We must recognise that whatever may have been acceptable, or to which a blind eye was turned in the past, today, in 2018, it is not acceptable for a minister to have a sexual relationship with somebody who works for them. It is a very bad workplace practice,” he said.

What swell clarification.

So, in the spirit of the #BonkBan, we rounded up some of the very best responses on Twitter because never have rogue, comedic tweeters been given more material than this.

John Howard, 2001: "We will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come" Malcolm Turnbull, 2018: "We will decide who comes in this country and the circumstances in which they come"#BonkBan — Jonathan Brown (JB) (@JB_AU) February 15, 2018

What a discourse, what a time to be alive #bonkban pic.twitter.com/y8FSakFVD9 — Meg Watson (@msmegwatson) February 15, 2018

Is it too premature for a #BonkMovies hashtag? Thinking along the lines of Bonker Stomper, or perhaps The Odd Angry Bonk. Maybe even The Jungle Bonk. #bonkban — Paul Syvret (@PSyvret) February 15, 2018

can't wait to tell my grandkids of the great bonk ban of 2018 — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) February 15, 2018

How will PM Turnbull's #BonkBan actually be enforced? Will Peter Dutton's Home Affairs fiefdom form a paramilitary Bonker Force squad? — Paul Syvret (@PSyvret) February 15, 2018

Hang on, what if a minister roots a staffer on the backbench? #bonkban #auspol — Peter Broelman (@Broelman) February 15, 2018

At some point in the future there will be a Senate committee that will be asked to determine whether a blowjob is counted as sex #bonkban — The Shovel (@TheShovel) February 15, 2018

BREAKING: Fyshwick Brothels Announce Extended Trading Hours #bonkban — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) February 15, 2018