There’s been a lot of contention over whether Vikki Campion’s employment during her affair with Barnaby Joyce’s, 55, breached official ministerial code of conduct.
However, as stated by the office of Malcom Turnbull, there’s one stipulation that means that technically the affair did not breach the ministerial code of conduct.
Under Section 2.23 of the code, “close relatives and partners are not to be appointed to positions in their ministerial or electorate offices and must not be employed in the offices of other members of the executive government without the Prime Minister’s express approval.”
A spokesman for the prime minister told AAP that Joyce had not breached ministerial standards because Campion was not his "partner" at the time she'd been given the roles.