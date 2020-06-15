A former fiancé and frontline work: What we know about Bachelor in Paradise's Brittany Hockley.

Brittany Hockley is a busy woman.

Somehow, she manages to be an actor, appear on reality TV, have a weekly podcast, and work as an emergency radiographer.

With the imminent premiere of Bachelor in Paradise looming, Brittany Hockley will return to our screens once more, accompanied by the new batch of ‘bachies’ flying to Fiji as they enlist the help of one of TV’s greatest relationship experts, Osher Günsberg.

The last time we saw Brittany, she was in the final two of Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins’ season of The Bachelor alongside Sophie Tieman, when he now-infamously chose neither of them.

Watch: The moment Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman discovered the Honey Badger picked no-one. Post continues below.

Video by Channel 10

Here’s everything we know about Brittany Hockley, ahead of the show’s premiere.

A fiancé with a double life.

On her podcast Life Uncut with fellow Bachelor alum Laura Byrne, Brittany opened up about her former relationship.

For two years, Brittany was unknowingly dating a sociopath, who not only had another girlfriend and a completely parallel life, but had 13 other women in his bed during their time together.

“He love bombed me,” Brittany explained to Mamamia last year. “He loved me so hard and so fast and it was so all consuming that I thought I was the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pair met at work, and within three and a half weeks, he was telling her he loved her. It was an intense relationship from the get-go, she recalls, with 70 to 80 messages flying between them a day, all by different mediums.