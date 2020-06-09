We're calling it: Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have definitely split.

For weeks now, rumours have been rife that The Bachelorette‘s Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have quietly parted ways.

Now, those rumours have intensified.

On Monday afternoon, Angie and Carlin unfollowed each other on Instagram — for the second time.

Fans noticed that the couple had initially unfollowed each other on June 7, when account 'Bachie Funny' posted the news to their Instagram page.

"These two have now unfollowed each other on Instagram aka the millennial way of announcing ya breakup," the fan page wrote.

Within hours of the post, Angie and Carlin re-followed each other, and responded to the speculation in the comments section.

"Glitch in the system," Angie wrote in regard to their unfollowing. "Leave it. If you don’t know, you don’t know."

Angie also replied to a fan who defended the couple, writing: "If you don't 100 per cent know, don't post."

"Amen!!!" Angie said. "And everyone got their happy ending when the show was on. Now it’s no one's business. It’s my real life. So best people stay out of it unless they know for real what someone is going through."

Carlin responded in the comments too, replying to a person who claimed "he was just in it to promote himself and online fitness app."

The personal trainer replied: "The fitness app was an opportunity that came way later, but thanks for that."

While neither Angie or Carlin have publicly confirmed the split, in recent weeks there have been several signs the relationship is over.