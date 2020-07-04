Two exes and some fan favourites: All the Bachelor in Paradise contestants in one place.

Grab yourself a cocktail and get ready for a whole lot of ~ drama~ because Bachelor in Paradise is returning in less than two weeks. And yes, all our favourites are back.
With the new season set to kick start on July 15, we've rounded up all of this year's contestants in one place, including fan favourites Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott and Abbie Chatfield.
Watch the first trailer for the 2020 season of Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues.
Here's a look at the Bachelor in Paradise 2020 cast.
Keira Maguire.
Long reigning Bachie Queen Keira Maguire is heading back to paradise.
Channel 10 announced the exciting news in a new promo video on Instagram earlier today. And it looks like she's already attracted the interest of Jamie Doran.
So if the same people are moving from one reality show to the next, Dosent that make them amateur actors, after the pretense of looking for the one went out the window long a go and there is scripting and editing