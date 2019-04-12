'I'm not the one.' The moment Sophie Tieman knew Nick Cummins would break her heart on The Bachelor.

Sophie Tieman wasn’t expecting Nick Cummins, a.k.a the Honey Badger, to pick no one at the end of his season of The Bachelor. But she also had doubts that he’d pick her.

Sophie was one of the final two vying for Nick’s heart on The Bachelor along with Brittany Hockley which ended in… Well, you remember how that went down.

Now the 26-year-old property valuer has recalled the moment she felt she was going to be left heartbroken by the former Wallabies star.

In a YouTube video, Sophie said she wrote in a diary the document her journey throughout filming and decided to revisit it on camera.

She read what she wrote on the day of her single date with Nick, during which they played ice hockey and then got steamy in a spa pool.

And then she pinpointed that as the moment she knew she wouldn’t end up with Nick in the end.