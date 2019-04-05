Just everything we know about exactly what's going to go down on Bachelor in Paradise.

With Bachelor in Paradise starting next Tuesday, we’re frantically trying to put together everything we know about what’s actually going to go down on national television as a large group of ex-reality stars start hooking up.

We have a love square, a bombshell about Honey Badger, a clash between two exes, and a woman who’s rather territorial about the man who was her bachelor in 2016.

via GIPHY

With Channel 10 dropping a number of hints about what’s going to go down in Fiji, as well as tabloids following the gossip for months, we’ve gathered all the juicy details into one spot for you to binge read/research in preparation for next week.

Clash of the ex’s.

We know there’s going to be a fiery confrontation between Alex Nation and her ex and former bachelor Richie Strahan.

“I was obviously in a relationship with Alex and, well, the circumstances of that breakup were quite brutal,” Strahan tells Osher in a teaser video.

“I don’t know if Australia’s ready for the grubby details surrounding it.”

Don’t worry Richie, we’ve never been more ready….

Here, watch the teaser. Post continues after video.

Video by Channel Ten

Bill and Alex find lurve, but they don’t last (apparently).

Now this is purely speculation, but there is some evidence that Alex Nation and Bill Goldsmith from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette form a relationship on the show.

Paparazzi photos from late last year show the two frolicking together in Melbourne.

But according to Who, the romance was short lived. They’ve apparently split, and not amicably.

“Things have turned nasty and Alex is certainly keen to tell her side of the story, but she is still under a gag order for the show so she can’t say a word,” a source told Who.