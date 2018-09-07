'They've humiliated me.' The Bachelor "villains" unleash on producers after their exit.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Hmm.

Have we been duped?

Bachie’s ‘mean girls’ are claiming they’re not that mean, and blaming their image wholly on editing.

All three of this season’s villains left The Bachelor mansion last night after a very dramatic cocktail party, but Cat Henesy, Romy Poulier and Alisha Aikten-Radburn are furious at producers for how they’ve been portrayed.

Jewellery designer Cat, 24, told news.com.au producers were only showing snippets of conversations and remarks made about other bachelorettes.

“I have so much more to offer with my personality and they’ve just humiliated me,” she said.

Political advisor Alisha, 25, called their editing “awful” and 30-year-old photoshoot director Romy… Well, Romy felt betrayed and exploited.

“I kind of regret having such an opinion,” she told news.com.au. “I feel like at times we were a little manipulated to feel comfortable enough to give our opinion, which is then being taken out of context, twisted, and turned and built into this incredibly bitchy storyline.”

Cat was the first of the trio to exit when Nick asked her to leave during Thursday night’s cocktail party. Tenille had told Nick who the ‘mean girls’ were that upset her on Wednesday’s episode, during which she ran away from the mansion after a confrontation with Romy.