The 7 most ridiculous ways celebrities have celebrated Valentine's Day.

It's that time of year again: Valentine's Day. A time when some people buy one another cheesy red roses, a giant f**k-off teddy bear, chocolate and sex toys (now that's a decent present).

But some people love to go the extra mile for their significant other.

We're not talking about a fancy picnic or a rose dipped in gold - yes those exist. No, we're talking about some absolute extravagance and ridiculousness courtesy of our favourite celebrities.

So if you're single this V-Day and need some cheering up, this will do it. Because trust us, the enjoyment these examples bring for us to cringe over is real.

Video via Mamamia.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Nothing says a warm and cheery Valentine's Day quite like wearing your girlfriend's blood around your neck.

Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox's Blood in Orb Necklace https://t.co/Mqkwee6Aap — TMZ (@TMZ) February 15, 2021

And this is exactly what 2021's favourite couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly did.