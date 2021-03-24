Jarryd Hayne was once the NRL's "golden boy". Now he's destined for jail.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Jarryd Hayne will soon call a jail cell home. It’s “inevitable,” said Judge Helen Syme, who presided over his trial in Downing Centre District Court.

On Monday, the former NRL star was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

It marked an extraordinary fall for a man once heralded as “the golden boy” of the NRL.

The 33-year-old is a State of Origin champion, a two-time Dally M Medallist - the highest individual accolade in the NRL - and now, he has been convicted of sexual assault.

He faces a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

Photos of him suited up and surrounded by a swarm of cameras as he clutches his wife’s hand have been plastered across every media outlet in the wake of the news. It’s a far cry from the photos of him on the footy field, when he was known for his league creativity and not his crimes.

Jarryd Hayne and wife Amellia Bonnici leave the Downing Centre District Court, in Sydney, Monday, March 22, 2021. Image: AAP.

Hayne first debuted for the Parramatta Eels as an 18-year-old in 2006 and found nationwide fame in 2009 when he led Parramatta to their first premiership final since 1986. The Eels lost, but Hayne’s stardom soared.

He had come from humble beginnings. He grew up in housing commission in Sydney’s west with his two sisters and their single mother.