"Cukoo," "idiot" and a "cow": Jarryd Hayne and the phone calls that tell us everything.

On the afternoon of November 15, 2018, the famous NRL player Jarryd Hayne received a voicemail from Karyn Murphy, the NRL integrity unit chief investigator. She wanted to discuss a sexual assault allegation made against him, concerning a Sunday night six weeks earlier.

Hours later, Hayne called a mate. Unbeknownst to him, his phone calls were being recorded by police.

“That sheila went to the NRL,” Hayne tells the man, in a conversation that has been shared with the media following his guilty conviction. He goes on to characterise the woman who made the complaint - his victim - as a “weirdo” and “cuckoo”.

About two hours later, he makes another phone call. This time it is to his former NSW State of Origin teammate, Mitchell Pearce.

“Who’s this sheila coming out and saying something about ya?” Pearce asks.

“F***, she’s from Newy bro,” Hayne explained. “Full-blown weirdo, yeah...

“I was in Newie, I was like ‘oh I’ll pop in on the way home’,” the 33-year-old recounted. “So I did that and then f***ing she was filthy cause the cab was out the front,” he added, seemingly confused why a woman he has not met before would dislike the fact he has come to her Newcastle home merely to have sex with her and then leave. He had paid $550 for that taxi to take him to Sydney, with a stop at the woman’s house on the way.

“I said ‘oh well mate, I’m only going to be here for, you know, a short time’. She just wigged out…”

He added that when they “fooled around” she “bled a little bit… it was weird”.

“My fingernail must've just clipped you, that's all, it's nothing major, like it was just a little bit...

“I’ll get her for defamation, easy,” Hayne added. Jarryd Hayne is a famous NRL player. Image: Getty.