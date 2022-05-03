By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Yesterday was the 2022 Met Gala and we're still thinking about the Jared Leto conspiracy theory.

In case you missed it, we've recapped all the wildest moments and rounded up all the best looks (including the afterparty outfits) from the biggest night in fashion.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories women are talking about today, Wednesday May 4.

1. "I sympathise with Australians." PM responds to first rate rise in 12 years.

The prime minister has expressed sympathy with mortgage holders who are facing rising interest rates, while announcing support for pensioners.

The country's central bank lifted the cash rate from 0.1 to 0.35 percent at its board meeting yesterday, the first time interest rates have risen since 2010.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne, Scott Morrison said he understood the effect the rise in rates would have on mortgage holders.

"I sympathise with Australians as they face high cost-of-living pressures. I sympathise with Australians when they face higher repayments on their homes," he said.

To help ease pressure, Morrison has moved to freeze the deeming rate for almost 900,000 social security recipients.

Scott Morrison has moved to freeze the deeming rate for almost 900,000 social security recipients in the wake of the Reserve Bank raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. https://t.co/yDDqcGCCAw — SBS News (@SBSNews) May 3, 2022

The deeming rates, used to determine income from financial assets, will be frozen for the next two years in an attempt to ensure payments for aged pensioners and other recipients won't be reduced.

The freeze is expected to apply to 885,000 people, with the lower deeming rate set to remain at 0.25 per cent, while the upper deeming rate will stay at 2.25 per cent.

According to the government, this could see some seniors save up to $1300 a year.

2. Roe v Wade draft ruling 'authentic,' as abortion rights under threat.

The US Supreme Court has confirmed that a draft ruling indicating the court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision, that legalised abortion across the country, is authentic as President Joe Biden vowed to try to protect abortion rights.

The court in a news release said that it will launch an investigation of how the draft was leaked to the news outlet Politico.

It added that the document - authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito - does not represent "the final position of any member" of the high court.

Democrats at the state and federal level and abortion rights activists looked for some way to head off the sweeping social change long sought by Republicans and religious conservatives.

Biden said voters will need to elect more members of Congress who support abortion rights so that they can pass legislation making Roe v Wade the law of the land.

"At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," he said.

A visibly shaken and angry Senator Elizabeth Warren just spoke in-front of #SCOTUS. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/KzQ2Z0Lg3b — Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) May 3, 2022

The Roe decision recognised that the right to personal privacy under the US constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.

3. Thousands of NSW teachers walk off the job today.

Thousands of NSW teachers are set to go on strike today, calling for a pay increase and reduced workload.

Schools will remain open and principals have been told to advise what impact the strikes could have on student supervision.

"In some cases schools will provide minimal supervision, which means temporary class structures and a modified timetable are needed to meet safety and supervision requirements," an education department spokesperson told AAP.

Teachers will rally outside NSW Parliament House seeking two hours of extra planning time and a pay rise between five and 7.5 percent to attract and retain workers.

Thousands of children will be home from school today in New South Wales as teachers walk off the job. #9Today pic.twitter.com/YolDU3b6jQ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 3, 2022

"Government report after government report has stated the main reasons why teachers don't want to stay in the profession are unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries," NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said on Tuesday.

Public sector pay increases have been capped at 2.5 percent per annum for more than a decade. Premier Dominic Perrottet says that has helped them outstrip private sector pay increases in that time.

The strike comes despite a promise by the NSW government to address public sector wages in the budget on June 21 as it faces industrial action from multiple public sector workforces.

4. Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, where hundreds are trapped.

Russian forces have fired rockets at a steel works in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol where officials say 200 civilians were trapped despite evacuations.

Russia's offensive to capture the east and south after failing to take the capital of Kyiv has been met with commitments by Western powers to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine.

The US Congress is considering a $US33 billion ($A46 billion) military aid package, and the United Kingdom this week vowed an additional $US375 million ($A527 million) in defence assistance.

The attack followed a United Nations-brokered ceasefire around the complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape Mariupol's last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in recent days. It was not immediately clear if new fighting was preventing more evacuations.

Civilians evacuated from the last site of resistance in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol have been describing conditions in the underground bunkers and tunnels of the Azovstal steel works ⤵️



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/Xfik86LFkr pic.twitter.com/0DPnIQf8Fo — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 2, 2022

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said he hoped a first column of evacuees would reach the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, adding that more civilians were trapped in bunkers and tunnels under the complex and some 100,000 remained in the rest of the city.

5. Beijing shuts schools to avoid COVID-crisis.

Over in China, Beijing is desperate to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak from spiralling into a crisis like the one in Shanghai.

Beijing will keep schools shut and focus on mass tests as some of Shanghai's 25 million people have managed to get out for short walks and shopping with a gradual easing of curbs from Sunday, after enduring more than a month under a COVID-19.

Beijing has been locking down apartment complexes as soon as Covid cases are found. Mass testing has been enforced across most of the city.



Our Beijing bureau chief describes what his district looks like. https://t.co/ccmgeTPkdz — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 3, 2022

Most people in the financial hub of Shanghai are still unable to leave their homes.

It is not clear if Shanghai is turning a corner in its campaign against the virus.

The number of new cases outside areas under the strictest precautions was up to 73 on Monday from 58 the day before - a setback after two consecutive days of no cases. China also reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, all in Shanghai.

A period of no new cases is a key condition for a more significant relaxation of curbs.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll keep you updated with more of the top news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.