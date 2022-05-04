Abortion rights are currently under threat in the US. Here's what you need to know.

Right now, women's abortion rights in the US are at risk of being set back by 50 years.

This week, draft ruling indicating the US Supreme Court might overturn their famous Roe V Wade decision, which saw abortion legalised in the country, was leaked by news site Politico.

The news has ignited widespread outrage across America, with hundreds taking to the streets outside the Supreme Court calling for the protection of women's abortion rights.

However, voices on the other side of the debate are just as loud, with anti-abortion activists calling for further restrictions around the medical procedure.

With the issue hotly debated in America right now, here's everything you need to know about the Roe V Wade decision and what would happen if it gets overturned.

What is Roe V Wade?

Let's start here.

Roe v Wade is a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court in 1973 that legalised abortion in the US.

At the time, the judges ruled by seven to two majority, finding that a women's right to an abortion falls within the right to privacy protected under America's Fourteenth Amendment.

However, there was a catch.

While the Roe decision legalised abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, it stipulated that different states could decide whether abortions were allowed during the second and third trimesters.

Fast forward nearly 50 years and abortion has remained one of the most divisive issues in US politics. Democrats tend to support abortion rights while Republicans tend to oppose them.

A 2021 Pew Research Centre found that 59 percent of US adults believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases while 39 percent thought it should be illegal in most or all cases.

So wait, who exactly is Roe and Wade?

Wade refers to the defendant, Henry Wade, who was the district attorney at the time.

Roe, however, was the pseudonym that pregnant Texan mother Norma McCorvey used when she filed the case challenging criminal abortion laws in 1970.

Three years later, the court handed down its decision in 1973, legalising abortion in the US.

But by that time, Norma had already given birth to her baby and given her up for adoption.

Interestingly, years later in 1994, Norma changed her tune and announced she had become an advocate for an anti-abortion campaign, calling for the medical procedure illegal once again.

Throughout the rest of her life, she attempted to overturn Roe v Wade but was unsuccessful.

However, when Norma knew she was dying, she revealed in the documentary AKA Jane Roe that she only joined the anti-abortion side because she’d been paid to do it, saying she was “a good actress”.

What do we know about the draft legislation and what will happen if Roe V Wade is overturned?

This week, news site Politico published an initial draft majority opinion, indicating the US Supreme Court might overturn the Roe V Wade decision.