By Brielle Burns

Morning all and welcome to your live news feed for Monday April 2.

We heard lots of talk last week about the China and Solomon Islands deal.

Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky spoke to two experts about exactly what this deal may entail and how it could affect Australia.

My colleague Isabella Ross has summed it all up for you right here.

But first, let's get you across the five biggest news stories you need to know this morning.

1. More support for older Australians as election campaign hits halfway.

The campaign for the federal election has hit the halfway mark, with the Coalition promising to help older Australians.

An extra 50,000 older Australians will get access to the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card if the Morrison government is re-elected.

A day after Labor leader Anthony Albanese accused him of neglecting older Australians, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce an increase in the singles income test threshold from $57,761 to around $90,000 from July 1 this year to broaden access to the concession card. The couples threshold will also increase from $92,416 to $144,000.

The $70 million expansion is part of the coalition's plan to deliver affordable and practical cost of living relief, Morrison said.

Meanwhile, Labor had their official campaign launch over the weekend, with Albanese revealing he will cut costs of medicines on the PBS by $12.50.

He said the PBS was "another of the great Australian institutions established by Labor" and proof of his party's commitment to universal health care.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has unveiled a suite of cost of living packages at the party’s official campaign launch, including plans to cut the costs of medicines and a $329 million policy to tackle the housing crisis. @sbsnews @ShubaSKrishnan #ausvotes https://t.co/Pi2f8y7gQr pic.twitter.com/P4Z5XXlLuB — SBS News (@SBSNews) May 1, 2022

The Labor launch also included new policies on first home purchasing, manufacturing and electric vehicles, as well as dealing with the issue of gender pay equity and fixing problems in aged care and child care.

2. Ukrainian President’s plea to Australia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a plea to Australia, asking for more support more than two months after his country was invaded by Russia.

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes last night, Zelenskyy said "I have to be only very thankful to (the) Australian people that you helped us already."

"And it's true. But we need more. It's also true."

Ukraine’s president has a message for Australia. SUNDAY on #60Mins, the exclusive interview with Volodymyr Zelensky from inside his secret war room. pic.twitter.com/mCehS2at2W — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) April 28, 2022

The president went on to say "Ukraine will always remember" the help they received. ﻿

"It will be written in our historical books about your help. Thanks a lot."

Earlier today, Zelenskiy confirmed civilians have been evacuated from the bunkers of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant following two months of heavy Russian bombardment in the area.

Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began. The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with #UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

A first group of 100 evacuees will arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Zelenskiy said.

Young children were among those evacuated from the plant - where people cowered underground, huddling together under blankets in the plant's bunkers and tunnels as the shelling tore their city apart.

﻿﻿

3. Woman dies after assault reported in Melbourne.

A woman has died from injuries in Melbourne following reports of an assault.

Detectives from the homicide squad are investigating after the woman died in Croydon North on Saturday night.

About 10.15pm, emergency services were called to Patrick Ave with reports of an assault, Victoria Police said.

Paramedics arriving at the address found the woman, who is yet to be identified, with critical injuries. She died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have blocked off a northeast Melbourne street after a woman died from her injuries following reports of an assault. #7NEWS https://t.co/vsSokZN0Qm — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 1, 2022

Detectives were investigating on Sunday morning and the street was blocked with police vehicles.

A 40-year-old Croydon North man is assisting police.

4. Tas child abuse inquiry to hear from witnesses.

Historical and contemporary allegations of child sexual abuse in Tasmania's public service will be investigated during a royal commission-style inquiry, which will hear from witnesses for the first time today.

The commission of inquiry was called by the state government in November 2021 after abuse allegations were levelled at Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff and former pediatric nurse James Geoffrey Griffin.

The inquiry will examine Tasmanian government responses to child sex abuse allegations in public institutions, particularly health, education and justice, and make recommendations for reform.

Tasmania's Commission of Inquiry into child sex abuse will hold public hearings. Here is what will happen https://t.co/9nQ0kBhUlO via @ABCaustralia — Brian Cherrie (@briansy123) May 1, 2022

During its opening hearing in October, counsel assisting the inquiry, Maree Norton, said the commission had obtained evidence staff at the youth detention centre covered up abuse, destroyed records and failed to report complaints.

She said there was evidence of multiple perpetrators among staff and that older children had sexually assaulted younger detainees.

The commission has received more than 100 submissions and has obtained tens of thousands of government documents.

Six weeks of public hearings will be held in Hobart and Launceston between May and August.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

5. And in entertainment news, Meghan Markle's animated series has been dropped by Netflix.

Meghan Markle's upcoming animated series Pearl has been dropped by Netflix.

The series, created under Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, followed the story of a 12-year-old girl exploring famous women in history.

According to Deadline, Pearl, which was in the development stage, was axed as part of cutbacks after a collapse in subscribers to the streaming platform.

The Duchess of Sussex’s animated show has been dropped by Netflix.



‘Pearl’ was one of two projects announced as part of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal.



It is understood Netflix has cancelled the development of several projects, most of which are unrelated to the Sussexes. — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) May 1, 2022

You're all up to speed.

We'll be back to bring you more of the top new stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.