Sequins, gloves and so many crowns: Every single look from the 2022 Met Gala.

IT'S HERE.

After being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021, the biggest night in fashion has returned on its annual date of the first Monday in May. And we could not be more excited.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". It will be gilded glamour, white-tie, and should be seriously fabulous.

This year will be hosted by power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King. They’ll be joined by honorary co-chairs Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, American fashion designer Tom Ford, and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

And outside on the carpet, they've got actress Vanessa Hudgens, Vogue's global editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and TV personality La La Anthony hosting the red carpet live stream.

Now that's an epic line-up.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything. 

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

Anna Wintour

Image: Getty.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Image: Getty.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty.

Lizzo

Kacey Musgraves

Image: Getty.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Camila Mendes

Image: Getty.

Kaia Gerber

Image: Getty.

Sebastian Stan

Shawn Mendes

Image: Getty.

Amy Schumer

Image: Getty.

Mindy Kaling

Image: Getty.

Hailey Bieber

Image: Getty.

Camila Cabello

Image: Getty.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Image: Getty.

Chloë Grace Moretz 

Image: Getty.

Phoebe Dynevor 

Image: Getty.

Glenn Close

Image: Getty.

Hillary Clinton

Image: Getty.

Alicia Key

Kris Jenner

Image: Getty.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Image: Getty.

Fredrik Robertsson

Image: Getty.

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty.

More to come...

Feature image: Getty.

