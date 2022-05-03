Sequins, gloves and so many crowns: Every single look from the 2022 Met Gala.

IT'S HERE.

After being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021, the biggest night in fashion has returned on its annual date of the first Monday in May. And we could not be more excited.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". It will be gilded glamour, white-tie, and should be seriously fabulous.

This year will be hosted by power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King. They’ll be joined by honorary co-chairs Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, American fashion designer Tom Ford, and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

And outside on the carpet, they've got actress Vanessa Hudgens, Vogue's global editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and TV personality La La Anthony hosting the red carpet live stream.

Now that's an epic line-up.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

Anna Wintour

Image: Getty.