But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories you need to know today, Wednesday April 13.

1. Travel chaos worsens as we edge towards Easter.

We're still days away from the Easter long weekend, but Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne airports are overflowing with holidaymakers, as school holiday travel plans are thrown into disarray.

The Today Show reports Qantas has taken the drastic measure of calling in senior managers to unload bags amid huge queues and critical staff shortages due to COVID.

Qantas has taken the drastic measure of calling in senior managers to unload bags amid continuing airport chaos. #9Today pic.twitter.com/JCFidvWNF3 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 12, 2022

Before dawn at Sydney airport this morning, queues were already out the door. This has been the case for the past week, with authorities warning domestic customers to arrive two hours before their flights in both Sydney and Melbourne to ensure they catch their plane in time.

International customers are advised to get to the airport three hours before.

2. Activist confronts PM at private event.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been confronted by an angry activist at a private function for journalists covering his election campaign.

Adisen Wright, who describes himself on social media as a "progressive activist" and is listed online as a Young Labor member, filmed himself as he approached Morrison at Western Sydney's Nepean Rowing Club last night.

In a video shared on TikTok, Morrison asks Wright whether he is with the "press pack", to which he responds: "No, I am a local, I live up in the [Blue] mountains".

Morrison then sees the camera and says: "What's going on there? Why is it recording?" and tells Wright it is a private event.

"Scomo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You're a disgrace - you are a disgrace," Wright yells before a security officer follows him outside and asks for identification.

WATCH: A Labor activist has ambushed the Prime Minister at a private election campaign event in Western Sydney, calling him a "disgrace". #9Today pic.twitter.com/NLx75X6rAO — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 12, 2022

Police confirmed they were called to a licensed premises at Penrith about 7.30pm when they issued a 20-year-old man with a direction to move on.

"He left the venue without incident," a spokeswoman told AAP.

3. Labor to announce $135m for health clinics as Greens pledge $77b for dental.

Labor will continue to focus on health in a bid to grab Liberal-held marginal seats as Anthony Albanese enters his third day on the election campaign.

Albanese will be in Melbourne this morning to announce a trial of 50 urgent care clinics across the country, which will offer an alternative to busy hospital emergency departments for families.

The Greens are also pushing for better healthcare, with leader Adam Bandt saying more than $77 billion worth of dental care will be covered by Medicare if the Greens hold the balance of power after the election.

Last time @Greens were in balance of power, we got dental into Medicare for kids.



This time we’ll get it for adults too. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) April 10, 2022

"In balance of power, the Greens will tackle the cost of living by getting dental and mental health into Medicare, fixing the housing affordability crisis and wiping student debt," Bandt said.

Scott Morrison is expected to start the day in western Sydney, before flying interstate to spruik $125 million grants to be matched by refineries in Brisbane and Victoria to begin major construction to upgrade facilities to supply better quality fuels.

4. Putin breaks silence to defend 'noble' war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who largely vanished from public view since his forces were driven from the approaches to Kyiv this month, has resurfaced to defend his "noble" invasion of Ukraine.

In a press event yesterday, Putin said Moscow had "no choice" but to intervene to protect separatists, defeat neo-Nazis and "help people".

Russia's economy was standing on its feet despite Western sanctions, he added, and signs of war crimes allegedly carried out by Russian troops were fakes staged by the West.

As for peace talks: "We have again returned to a dead-end situation for us," said Putin.

President Putin has pledged Russia would triumph in all of its “noble” war aims in Ukraine https://t.co/DtrId1Ydz7 pic.twitter.com/No3M720Ync — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 12, 2022

It was only his second public appearance in a week, following a brief appearance at the funeral of a nationalist politician where he said nothing directly about the war.

Asked if the operation in Ukraine would achieve its goals, Putin said: "Absolutely. I don't have any doubt at all... Its goals are absolutely clear and noble."

Meanwhile, there have been reports on possible chemical weapons use in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where 10,000 civilians have been killed - the US and UK are trying to verify chemical weapons reports.

5. Ten shot on NYC subway as gunman at large.

Ten people have been shot and a total of 16 injured after a masked gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York City subway car.

The perpetrator is still at large, and the incident is not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, but would not rule out anything as a motive.

"This morning, as a Manhattan-bound N train waited to enter the 36th station, an individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask, he then took a canister out of his bag and opened it," Sewell told a press conference.

"The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," Sewell added.

Footage shows panicked crowds on New York City train after Brooklyn subway shooting https://t.co/qEWeLEAUob pic.twitter.com/34A3hMghXd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 12, 2022

Video shows smoke billowed out as the train car pulled into the 36th Street station. Riders trapped inside poured out, some collapsing to the ground. Images showed streaks of blood on the platform.

In recent months New York has experienced a rise in gun violence in general and a spate of attacks in the city's transit system, one of the world's oldest and most extensive.

You're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.