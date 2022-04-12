By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

We're hearing lots of talk about election promises and funding as we head into day two of the election campaign.

To cut through all the noise, we asked the Mamamia community exactly what they want our new government to know, regardless of who wins.

From "do better to "tell the truth", here's what they had to say.

But first, lets get you across the biggest news stories you need to know today, Tuesday April 11.

1. Election campaigns pitch jobs against health care, as Albo apologises.

It's day two on the campaign trail, and while Prime Minister Scott Morrison will pledge to create more jobs, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will be hoping to distract from yesterday's gaffe with an announcement on regional health care.

Morrison will be in Sydney today peddling an election promise to create 1.3 million new jobs in the next five years.

The jobs pledge will be fulfilled by investing in the infrastructure, manufacturing and digital sectors to create more opportunities for workers.

Scott Morrison will lean into the Coalition’s credentials on creating jobs as the Labor leader accepted that he made a mistake when he couldn’t recall key economic figures.#auspol #AustraliaVotes https://t.co/feoAmV5Tnq — The Age (@theage) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will start the day in Tasmania announcing Medicare support for regional patients.

If elected, an Albanese government would reinstate a 50 per cent regional loading for bulk-billed telehealth psychiatric consultations.

The commitment is expected to cost more than $31 million over four years, and support 450,000 consultations during that period - or more than 1.4 million appointments over 10 years.

He was forced to apologise on Monday, after he admitted to a press conference that he didn't know either the official interest rate or the unemployment rate.

"People make mistakes. That happened. I've faced up to it," he told Sky News. "I accept it, I own up to it, I'm not blaming anyone else. I'm accepting responsibility, that's what leaders do."

2. 10,000 civilians killed in Ukrainian city.

More than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the mayor says. ﻿

Speaking to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses were "carpeted through the streets" and the death toll could surpass 20,000.

He also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping centre where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said today that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city.https://t.co/g636Toavcn — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) April 11, 2022

About 120,000 civilians are in dire need of food, water, warmth and communications in the city, the mayor added.

Only those residents who have passed the Russian "filtration camps" - where Ukrainians are interrogated - are released from the city, Boychenko said.

He said improvised prisons were organised for those who did not pass the "filtering," while at least 33,000 were taken to Russia or to separatist territory in Ukraine.

3. Teen stabbed to death as ride investigation continues at Sydney Easter Show.

A teenage boy is dead and another has been seriously injured after both were stabbed at Sydney's Royal Easter Show yesterday.

A brawl broke out at the crowded carnival ride area of the showground around 8pm last night, NSW Police said.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Mark Whittaker said the teen was in cardiac arrest with a traumatic chest wound when paramedics arrived.

EASTER SHOW HORROR: An attack at the Sydney Royal Easter show has led to two teenagers stabbed in front of terrified families, leaving one boy dead. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Ax8NWakoqQ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 11, 2022

"Paramedics performed CPR and a number of other critical interventions at the scene before loading the patient for transport to Westmead Hospital," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately despite best efforts, he couldn't be resuscitated.

The second teen was stabbed in the leg and was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition and a man has been arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station.

Show visitors were moved out of the area, which is now closed, and a crime scene has been established.

A message for all 12 April 2022 ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/2qHK5lRc89 — The Sydney Royal Easter Show (@eastershow) April 11, 2022

﻿

﻿It comes as SafeWork NSW and show organisers are investigating whether the Free Fall ride should be closed after a four-year-old boy was left unrestrained on the ride on Sunday.

4. Former primary school teacher who abused children jailed.

This post deals with child abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

A former primary school teacher has been jailed after abusing children and filming himself having sex with a doll that was dressed in a school uniform.

James Treasure faced the Victorian County Court yesterday, where he was sentenced to four years and eight months behind bars after pleading guilty to producing and possessing child abuse material, and two counts of an indecent act with a child under 16.

The 42-year-old must serve at least 19 months behind bars before being eligible for parole and has agreed to use a chemical sex drive inhibitor upon release.

"It is tragic for your sake, and all the victims, that your personality and psychological problems could not be identified earlier," Judge Frances Hogan said.

Treasure has been diagnosed with a hyper-sexuality and deviant sexual fantasies, and told police he felt "relieved" when arrested.

He will be placed on a sex offenders register for life but could be released from prison within five months, having already served more than 430 days in pre-sentence detention.

If this post brings up any issues for you, you can contact Bravehearts (an organisation providing support to victims of child abuse) here.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can get advice from the Child Abuse Protection Hotline by calling 1800 688 009. You can also call the 24-hour Child Abuse Report Line (131 478).

5. Queen says COVID-19 left her 'very tired, exhausted'.

The Queen has said COVID-19 left "one very tired and exhausted" as she talked to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of "this horrible pandemic".

The 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID-19 in February and was described as having had mild, cold-like symptoms. She later returned to light duties.

The Queen spoke on a video call to National Health Service workers at the Royal London Hospital, as she marked the official opening of their Queen Elizabeth Unit.

She also spoke to Asef Hussain, who had been seriously ill with COVID-19 and who lost family members to the virus.

"It does leave one very tired and exhausted doesn't it, this horrible pandemic," she said to him.

Queen reveals Covid left her "very tired and exhausted" https://t.co/fTgZI99tno — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 11, 2022

The Queen asked how the patients had coped with not being able to see family members. "It obviously was a very frightening experience," she said.

The Queen, who turns 96 this month, has cut back on engagements since being hospitalised for a night last October for an unspecified illness.

You're all up to speed. We'll bring you more of the biggest news stories you need to know throughout the day.

- With AAP.