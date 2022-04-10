By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

It's officially day one of the election campaign, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced May 21 as the day we will head to the polls.

In the lead up to the election, we surveyed 5000 members of the Mamamia community to understand what issues actually matter to them when it comes to their vote. You can read a snapshot of what they told us, here.

But first, lets you across the biggest news stories you need to know this morning, Monday April 11.

1. $40m roads promise from Morrison as Labor focuses on childcare.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit the ground running on the first official day of the election campaign, announcing a multi-million dollar commitment to upgrade local roads.

Campaigning in Nowra, a regional town on the NSW South Coast, the prime minister is set to announce a $40 million election commitment, prioritising road upgrades that improve safety and address maintenance backlogs.

The area has recently been hit by heavy rain and flash flooding and is still recovering from the impacts the Black Summer bushfires in 2019/20.

The Liberals hope to pick up Gilmore at the next election after it was lost to Labor's Fiona Phillips in 2019 with a margin of 2.6 percent.

Morrison makes a play for Gilmore with $40m roads packagehttps://t.co/xzHXRHFokb — Michael Read (@michael_read_) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Labor leader Anthony Albanese will use the first day of his election campaign to announce better care for children with hearing loss.

Albanese will start the day in the regional Tasmanian city of Launceston and will pledge $1.5 million to fund the development of the digital HearHub platform, an online service that will deliver hearing tests and support for families.

Labor will also establish two new Shepherd Centres, which run the platform, in Launceston and Hobart with $2.5 million of funding behind them, and a new Shepherd Centre in Sydney's southwest will also receive $2.5 million.

"Kids with hearing loss deserve the best possible start in life and the best possible care and support – no matter where they live," Mr Albanese said.

2. Newspoll puts Morrison ahead of Albanese.

Scott Morrison has pulled ahead of Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister, the latest Newspoll shows.

The Newspoll conducted for The Australian on the eve of the election campaign shows Labor's primary vote has dropped a point to 37 percent on top of a three-point fall last week.

The coalition's primary vote remains unchanged on a low 36 per cent.

The shift in underlying support for Labor has resulted in a one-point gain for the Coalition on a two-party-preferred basis with Labor ahead 53-47.

When it comes to the preferred prime minister, Albanese fell three points to 39 percent while Morrison rose a point to 44 percent.

The poll of 1506 voters was conducted across Australia between April 6 and 9.

3. 2,200 conscript-age men detained in Ukraine as grave with civilian bodies found.

Ukraine's border guard agency says about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age, between 18 and 60, have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.

The agency said yesterday that some of them have used forged documents and others tried to bribe border guards to get out of the country.

It also said some have been found dead while trying to cross the Carpathian mountains in adverse weather, without specifying the number.

Ukraine's border guard says about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age – anyone aged 18 to 60, per marital law – have been detained so far while trying to leave the country. Some would-be escapees were found dead in mountainous border regions, they say. https://t.co/Qt17Aiv743 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a new grave containing the bodies of two civilian Ukrainians has been found in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, a local official says.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, told Ukrainian television earlier that a grave with dozens of bodies had been found in a ditch near a petrol station.

"Right now, as we are speaking, we are digging out two bodies of villagers, who were killed. Other details I cannot disclose," Didych told Reuters. "There are other people who we cannot find. They could be in different places, but this doesn't lessen the pain of the loss of loved ones."

4. Thousands rally for refugees after Park Hotel releases.

Thousands of people hit the streets across Australia yesterday to rally for more humane policies towards refugees and asylum seekers, following the release of refugees from Melbourne's Park Hotel.

Advocates are pushing the government to release all asylum seekers in detention, provide permanent protection for temporary visa holders and social safety nets as well as boosting the refugee intake program.

The Palm Sunday rallies come after more than 25 refugees were released last week, including eight people from the Park Hotel, where tennis player Novak Djokovic was detained earlier this year.

"Their detention was never justified and clearly in breach of Australia's treaty obligations on arbitrary detention and the treatment of refugees," the Refugee Council of Australia said.

"It has seriously damaged the individuals' mental and physical health, cost the Australian taxpayers a fortune and done much damage to Australia's international reputation."

Vote with Refugees this election ✊️



The @ASRC1 was proud to stand with thousands of others at today's Palm Sunday Rallies for Refugees! pic.twitter.com/fw0eAXz2Bn — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) April 10, 2022

When asked about the issue on SBS last night the prime minister said that when Labor was last in government "they lost control of our borders".

"We got everybody out of detention and we've been able to find places, particularly through the United States arrangement and the New Zealand arrangement, which we've been working on for some years, to ensure we can clean up the terrible mess and the tragedies that occurred as a result of Labor's border failures," the prime minister said.

5. Australian Grand Prix sets Melbourne record.

Melbourne was all about the F1 this weekend, with this year’s Australian Grand Prix setting a new crowd record, with 419,114 fans attending Albert Park over four days.

The whopping turnout breaks Melbourne's previous record of 401,000, when it held its first world championship event in 1996.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took out the win, while Australia's Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth.

Melbourne has broken crowd records as more than 400-thousand people gathered at Albert Park to watch the Grand Prix. #9Today pic.twitter.com/wWro6nUije — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 10, 2022

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.