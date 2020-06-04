'Beauty salons are open. But, despite being a former regular, I won't be returning.'

When I heard that beauty salons across NSW would be closing their doors, I went into a mild panic. But what about my nails? What about my hair? Oh God. What about my eyebrows?

It wasn’t long before I was consumed with fear that I would slowly transform into The Grand High Witch from that scene in The Witches that gave me nightmares for most of my childhood. You know, this one:

Would my co-workers start questioning why I’d turned my camera off on video calls? Would my fiancé start wondering who the hell he was engaged to?

I was so concerned about not looking like myself that I even considered rushing out to my nearest nail salon mid-working-from-home to have my gel polish removed at a minimum before they shut for the foreseeable future.

Spoiler alert: I didn’t because the coronavirus was and still is a very serious risk. Perfectly polished fingernails weren’t going to save me or those around me if I got unwell.

