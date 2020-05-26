How facials, nail and eyebrow appointments will change after COVID-19.

Now that restrictions are easing across the country, there is hope that we will be able to resume our beauty appointments soon.

And yes, we know there are more important things to worry about right now, but we might be able to deal with them a little better if we are feeling good about the state of our eyebrows and nails. Agreed?

Remember what life was like with nails. Post continues below.

While we are all anxiously waiting for our local salons to mutter those exciting two words, “we’re open,” there are some new protocols that we will have to consider.

Here’s what will change at our facials, nail appointments and brow appointments after COVID-19.

Facials

Considering facials involve someone else touching your face, hygiene practices have always been in place. However, Carina Gross, the skin expert behind Belameres, explains that there will be additional measures implemented post-COVID.