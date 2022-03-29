Are Ella and Mitch still together? Let us investigate.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Married At First Sight has been a ride, hasn't it?

Filled with uncomfortable conversations, misbehaving brides and grooms, and infuriating scandals, this year we've seen some of the best people unravel, and the 'most disliked' become the heroes of the show.

One couple we found it difficult to tear our eyes away from was Ella and Mitch.

The pair made it all the way to the final vows. Except their final vows were not particularly, how should we say this... final.

For all those who didn't tune in (or did, because at this point we are all a little confused), you may be wondering how exactly the duo's final moments on Married At First Sight played out.

So, let us tell you, and unpack what has happened to the couple since their final vows.

Here's everything you need to know.

What were Ella and Mitch like on Married At First Sight?

The pair from the beginning were hot and cold. While Ella and Mitch admitted how happy they were to be matched with each other, things got rocky pretty quickly.

On Ella's side, she was unsure where she stood in their relationship, and often looked to Mitch for guidance - with little to no support in return.

For Mitch, he'd felt that he shouldn't have to be forced to prove his feelings for Ella.