Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are big names in Hollywood. They've been secretly dating for years.

So far, 2022 has been an interesting year for celebrity couples.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged, drinking each other's blood and wearing thorn rings.

Kanye West and Julia Fox's antics have generated countless headlines.

And we're still only in January.

Now to add to the mix, we have a surprising new couple alert in the form of actress/singer Anna Kendrick and actor/comedian Bill Hader.

But before we dive into their newly publicised relationship, let's look back at their past relationships.

Anna Kendrick has been in the public eye for quite some time now, thanks to her breakout role in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

From 2009 to 2013, Kendrick was in a relationship with British director Edgar Wright.

The couple first met when they worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Their relationship reportedly ended due to distance, as Kendrick lives in Los Angeles and Wright lives in London.

Left to right: Edgar Wright, actress Dawn Hudson and Anna Kendrick in 2011. Image: Getty. In 2014, Kendrick began a six-year relationship with British cinematographer Ben Richardson.