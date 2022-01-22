'It screams toxic.' We need to talk about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship.

Unless you live under a rock, you will have likely seen Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement announcement.

He was oddly dressed like a Foot Locker employee, and she looked over the moon and gorgeous.

It was the climax to their love story that has been dominating headlines for months. Except I didn’t feel happy for them.

I just felt a bit weird about it - you know like when your friend gets engaged to that guy that doesn’t let her have male friends anymore.

Watch: The celebrity couples we completely forgot about. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I’ll be honest, recently MGK and Megan's relationship feels less like a love story and more like a very public example of an unhealthy relationship.

Yet it has been projected to the world as aspirational #relationshipgoals. Which as far as I’m concerned, is pretty dangerous.

You only have to scroll through Instagram to see how viral this couple has become.

Personally, I love a dramatic celebrity love affair and I have a long history of being devoted to them. The more dramatic and silly the relationship, the better. Plus, extra points if they use the phrase 'eternal love'.

Who can forget Angelina Jolie wearing Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck? Or Johnny Depp’s Winona Ryder tattoo? There’s something so absurd about celebrities being so publicly in love when their breakup rates are nothing short of astronomical, and I live for it.

So when we entered into our new era of over the top celebrity couples, I was keen. Let’s face it, we’ve had a couple of dry years. (I’m sorry, but even Kim and Kayne didn’t bring this level of drama.)

The new lineup of celebrity lovers included Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and I was living for it!

The more talk about soul mates and twin flames, the better. In my real life, I was struggling to get through a pandemic, so it was the distraction I needed.

But pretty quickly, I started to see a difference in Travis and Kourtney’s relationship vs MGK and Megan's relationship.

While both couples were heavy on public groping and talking about soulmates and finding never-ending happiness, MGK and Fox’s relationship began to be less about flaunting how in love they are, and more about how their relationship is 'complicated'.