Why is Angelina Jolie still being blamed for Brad Pitt's behaviour?

Team Jennifer or Team Angelina.

Those were your choices back in 2005 when Brad Pitt split with Jennifer Anniston for Jolie. The fact you were on Team Brad was a given. He wasn't to blame, or so said the public narrative. It was Jolie for being a home wrecker, or Anniston for not being exciting enough for someone like Pitt.

Pitt and Jolie married, creating the 'perfect' family of eight we all loved to love from afar.

But then they split up, and things got messy. According to a lawsuit filed in relation to a dispute over a winery the couple co-owned together, Jolie accused Pitt of attacking her and her children while drunk, during a private plane flight.

Watch: A look back at Pitt's telling award speech. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube/Screen Actor's Guild.

The documents stated that Pitt grabbed her by the head, verbally abused the children and poured alcohol on the family. Pitt denied the allegations and no charges were laid despite FBI and child welfare investigations.

While the allegations sparked global interest, public commentary went something like this:

"Gorgeous but CRAZY."