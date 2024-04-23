How Andy Allen and Melissa Leong feel about MasterChef, one year on from Jock Zonfrillo's death.

MasterChef Australia has long been considered the most wholesome show on network television, so when one of its judges, Jock Zonfrillo, suddenly passed just before the season 15 premiere in 2023, fans were left heartbroken.

The Scottish chef and restaurateur had an uncanny ability to connect with the contestants, but it was his relationship with his fellow judges that people still remember fondly.

Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo were an inseparable trio, each asked to replace veteran judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

The three quickly became close, and their friendship extended far beyond what viewers saw on screen.

In a tribute following Jock's death on April 30, 2023, Andy wrote: "What I didn't realise is how close [my wife] and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids.

"You’ve become such an inspirational and important part of our lives. Sure, you've taught me so much about food, but it's the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I’ll take away from our time together and will last forever."