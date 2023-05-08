'Part of me feels guilty.' The day before he passed, Andy Allen had lunch with Jock Zonfrillo.

A week on from his death, Jock Zonfrillo has been remembered as a 'caring' and 'talented' chef in a one-hour televised tribute.

Celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay, Nigella Lawson and Andy Allen were among those who paid tribute to the 46-year-old in a special episode of the Sunday Project, ahead of the new season of MasterChef on Sunday night.

The chef, best-selling author and philanthropist was found dead in his hotel room in Melbourne last Monday. His cause of death is yet to be publicly announced, however, police are not treating it as suspicious.

Sitting down with The Project host Sarah Harris, Zonfrillo's MasterChef co-host Andy Allen remembered Zonfrillo as someone who's "always been there" for him, and recalled having lunch with him a day before his death.

"We went to lunch, we ordered the whole menu, it was a good catch up about what we’d been doing, what we were excited about," he shared, adding they "talked each other's ear off for three hours".

"He was in such good spirits, he was so excited about the show launching."

Allen said he felt guilty he had the chance to spend time with Zonfrillo before his death, rather than his family, who had just relocated to Rome.

"Part of me just feels guilty that it wasn’t them," he said, his voice breaking.

"I just wish it was them having lunch with Jock. I’d give anything to swap positions... It was so nice to see him one last time."

The 35-year-old passed on a message from Zonfrillo’s family, for whom he'd cooked dinner the night before the interview.

"They just wanted me to say they can feel the support for Jock and themselves," he said. "They’re hurting but it does help. They have been overwhelmed with how much support there has been for him and the whole family. They didn’t know. It has been unreal to see how much support there has been."