Is Jamie Oliver replacing Jock Zonfrillo on MasterChef? Everything we know.

Jamie Oliver is rumoured to be joining MasterChef as a judge next season.

The decision comes after the tragic passing of Scottish chef Jock Zonfrillo in April this year, a judge who took the reins in 2020 alongside MasterChef alumni Andy Allen and food critic Melissa Leong.

According to Woman’s Day, famous TV chef Jamie Oliver has negotiated a $2 million deal to take over Jock's role with the plan to begin filming in November. The magazine adds that the celebrity chef hasn’t agreed to permanently fill the role.

“Jamie has inked a deal worth around $2 million,” a source told Women's Day.

The pay packet is reportedly going to include accommodation for Jamie and his family for a January visit, along with a return trip back to the UK for Christmas.

This is, of course, just a rumour. And it should be taken with a grain of salt. There are plenty of local celebrity chefs who could also be considered to fill Jock's sizeable shoes.

Channel 10 told Mamamia in response to the rumour that “Information about the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia will be shared in the coming months.”

The Naked Chef star being cast on the show wouldn't be outside the realms of possibilities. Jamie has appeared on MasterChef several times as a guest judge, so much so that fans consider him a part of the MC family.

After hearing the news of Jock's death, Jamie shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. "I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo," the post began.