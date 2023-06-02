'You're not the boss here.' 5 things that made us rage from Andrew Tate's BBC interview.

Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.

Over a month after he was released into house arrest, Andrew Tate has sat down with the BBC in a highly combative interview.

The controversial social media influencer is being investigated by Romanian prosecutors on allegations of rape, people trafficking and exploiting women.

Speaking to BBC journalist Lucy Williamson from inside his Romanian home, Tate confidently denied the allegations against him.

"We have an open criminal investigation, I am absolutely and utterly sure I’ll be found innocent," he said in his first TV interview with a major broadcaster since his release in April.

"I know the case better than you, I know it intimately and you don’t, I have seen all the criminal files and the evidence against me and you haven’t, I know the truth of what happened and you don’t.

"And I’m telling you absolutely and utterly, I’ve never hurt anybody, that the case that’s been put against me is completely and utterly fabricated and I’m never gonna be found guilty of anything."

Watch a snippet of Andrew Tate's BBC interview.