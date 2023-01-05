Rebecca Sparrow posted a parent's dilemma about Andrew Tate. Then came the comments.

Author and teen expert Rebecca Sparrow fields curly questions about kids daily, talking to thousands of high school students (and their parents) every year.
She answers all the tricky, sticky and complicated conundrums that are keeping mums and dads up at night, and this week, she heard from a woman named Sam*.
"Dear Bec", the concerned parent wrote.
"Please can I ask this anonymously as I am mortified that my son has shown an interest in this, but I think other parents may have the same problem…
"My 13-year-old son (about to start year eight) has expressed his support for Andrew Tate. I know this as I monitor his messages and phone. When I ask him about it he claims he doesn’t but I think he’s lying to me as he knows I wouldn’t want him to do this. His messages imply that he thinks Tate has been set up, that it’s part of the ‘matrix’ and all some big conspiracy.