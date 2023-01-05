Rebecca Sparrow posted a parent's dilemma about Andrew Tate. Then came the comments.

"I don’t know enough about Andrew Tate to correct him, or to tell him honestly what this man has actually done and said. I need some concrete evidence to make my point about him being sexist, etc.

"How do I talk to him about this and where can I find good info about Tate that will convince him that he is not to be trusted or believed or supported?! Help!!"

Now if the name Andrew Tate escapes you, here's a brief history for you.

Tate is a British-American former professional kickboxer turned entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in "modern wealth creation" at his self created 'Hustler's University.' He touts himself as 'one of the most famous men on the planet', and in 2016 appeared on Big Brother UK.

Nowadays, he's more of an influencer type with his videos on TikTok surpassing more than five billion views. He also has numerous podcasts, and towards the end of last year was trending as quite literally the most viral person in the world....

But not for good reason.

Tate is the definition of a misogynist. He says horrendous things about women, mental health, and rape, and just recently he was arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges.

You can read more about his views here and here. But to give you an idea: