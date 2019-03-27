Amy Schumer's comment about vaginas and toilet paper is one we'd never heard out loud before.

Amy Schumer might be married and pregnant with her first child, but she wants you to know that, yes, she still gets toilet paper stuck in her vagina sometimes.
In her new stand up comedy special, Growing, streaming on Netflix, 37-year-old Schumer reflects on that early period of any relationship where you might be about to have sex at any given moment.
“Every time you pee you gotta clean the toilet paper out of your pussy… right?” she says towards the end of her hour long special – probably because it’s the kind of joke that would be too much to open with.
Watch the trailer for Amy Schumer’s new Netflix special, Growing.
“Every time you pee. But that is over. I have like half a roll in there now…” she adds.
In case you’re not convinced this is A Thing, the Reddit thread “Does anyone else get toilet paper stuck to their vagina? (kinda NSFW)”, as well as a particularly informative article published by Mamamia a few years back titled ‘The four terrifying things toilet paper can do to your vagina’, would suggest otherwise.
And perhaps that throwaway comment about toilet paper and its complicated relationship with vaginas, best encapsulates Schumer’s enduring brand of comedy.
She says the things you’re not meant to say out loud.
Listen to this week’s episode of Mamamia Out Loud, where we dissect Amy Schumer’s new Netflix comedy. Post continues.
From joking about the size of her vagina, to her desire for someone to give her permission to drink while pregnant, she performs women’s private lives – the unsaid experiences and the shameful thoughts – back to us.
And that’s always been Schumer at her best.
Earlier this month, she spoke to The New York Times about her previous work, some of which has been heavily criticised.
“I like all the things I’ve done, but my favorite is when I’m in control,” she told Jason Zinoman.
“The last two movies I didn’t write. I didn’t really have anything to say. I now do.”
And it feels like that.
Perhaps that’s why Schumer’s 2017 highly anticipated stand up show The Leather Special fell flat.
Put a microphone in front of one person for too long and they’re bound to run out of (fresh) things to say.
Growing feels cleverer. Wittier. Edgier. And simply, funnier.
What Schumer wants us to know is that pregnancy doesn’t upgrade you to a higher class of womanhood. You do not become some sort of sexless and virtuous “earth mother” because you were lucky enough to conceive.
Pregnancy can look like vomiting and yeast infections and band-aids on your belly button and, yes, toilet paper stuck in your vagina.
The rise of the pregnant female comic, beginning with Ali Wong’s Baby Cobra in 2015, has been met with critical and popular acclaim.
Women, it would seem, have always known that the experience of pregnancy is ripe for comedy.
Now it’s time for the rest of the world to catch up.
Top Comments
I'm confused by the whole thing - is "vagina" actually referring to the vulva or the actual vagina where tampons go? Cos if it's the second one, I would say that I have never had the experience of paper getting stuck there. I know everyone rolls their eyes about using the correctly anatomical labels but perhaps this might have been one article where it paid to get it right.
"And that’s always been Schumer at her best."
- And her best jokes were stolen from other comedians. Best to just watch Ali Wong's Netflix special Baby Cobra.