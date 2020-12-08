For 13 years, people have said Amanda Knox killed Mereditch Kercher. Her real killer has just been released.

Amanda Knox's name will forever be associated with the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, who was found stabbed to death in her bedroom in Perugia, Italy in 2007.

But while Knox gained notoriety, Rudy Hermann Guede, the only person who remains convicted of her death, seemed to fly under the radar. And now, he's being released back into the community full-time with three years of his sentence still to serve.

"I continue to this day to be shocked that he is the forgotten killer. The one who was quietly tucked away, convicted of a lesser crime, and does not have to live with the burden of forever being associated with Meredith’s death," Knox told Good Morning America this week, in light of the news.

Guede was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison, but had his sentence reduced to 16 on appeal. In 2017 he was granted partial release to get a master's degree and work in a library. In December 2020, he's been granted permission to continue the remainder of his term, slated to end March 2022, through community service.