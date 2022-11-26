'That's the risk Channel 10’s running.' Amanda Keller on the further changes after The Project.

Amanda Keller has spoken out about the changes happening at Channel 10.

In October, Carrie Bickmore announced she would be leaving The Project after 13 years, with Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar following suit this month. Now, more changes are occurring at the network.

Last night, Keller's show, The Living Room, aired for the last time in 2022 after 10 seasons on-air.

"Look closely in this first pic and you’ll see some tears. A very emotional final episode of @livingroomtv," she wrote on Instagram.

In a recent interview with TV Tonight, Keller explained why the network paused their show and shares her thoughts on what's happening at The Project.

"We’ve been told we’re having a tweak, fluffing up the cushions and having a play again, we hope the following year," she told the publication.