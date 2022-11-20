"There will be more." Everything we know about The Project's 'mass exodus'.

On Sunday night, Lisa Wilkinson announced her immediate departure from The Project.

"From tonight I'm stepping back from hosting the show," Wilkinson began. "Sitting at this desk and working with this incredible team... has been an absolute privilege."

Wilkinson's decision comes less than six weeks after Carrie Bickmore also announced she was leaving the program at the end of 2022, after co-hosting the panel show for 13 years.

And according to entertainment reporter Peter Ford, there will be more resignations in the next fortnight as the show undergoes a major rebrand.

Following the news, Ford tweeted there would be more "shock resignations" in the next two weeks.

"How coincidental so many people all decide at the same time they 'need a change,'" he said.

On Monday morning, Ford shared what he knew on breakfast radio.

"There's more going from The Project," Ford told 3AW's Breakfast with Ross and Russel.

"They want the show to go younger and hipper, and they believe - I think it's very much a last-ditch attempt to try and rebrand the show... I think they realised that they had to make some pretty significant changes before going into another year with the same people on the desk there."

Ford predicted at least two more resignations from the show, though he did not name anyone in particular.

The possible replacements on The Project desk.

Channel Ten have yet to reveal who will fill the spots of Bickmore and Wilkinson, but both took time off this year, meaning that many possible replacements have already cut their teeth at the desk.

Following Bickmore's announcement, regular guest panellist Kate Langbroek told I've Got News For You podcast it'll be "fascinating" to see what direction the show goes in.