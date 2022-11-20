"The last six months have not been easy." Lisa Wilkinson is leaving The Project.

Lisa Wilkinson has announced she's stepping back from hosting The Project from tonight.

The 62-year-old announced the news at the end of Sunday night's episode.

"From tonight I'm stepping back from hosting the show," Wilkinson began. "Sitting at this desk and working with this incredible team - I can't look at you, Hamish. Both in front of and behind the camera, has been an absolute privilege. These people are genuinely some of the most talented and decent humans I know. And you, our passionate, engaged audience, have been so kind in making me feel so welcome in your homes. I've had a ball, but for me, right now, it's time for a change."

"To be clear, I'm not leaving Ten and we are looking at some very exciting work ideas ahead," she continued. "But I also have to be honest with you, the last six months have not been easy, and the targeted toxicity from areas of the media has taken its toll."

"Not just on me, but on people I love. Don't get me wrong, I'm not above criticism, far from it," Wilkinson explained.

"I'm human, and I don't always get it right, none of us do, but by God I've tried. I've given this job everything I have, and I hope you, at home, know that. I hope I've brought you stories that matter and introduced you to people whose lives and experiences might otherwise never be told, and helped bring into focus issues that deserve our collective attention."