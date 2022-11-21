40th woman allegedly murdered in Australia in 2022, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Man charged with murder over alleged stabbing of woman at Perth hotel.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder over the alleged stabbing death of a woman who was known to him at a Perth hotel.
Police were called to the Quality Hotel Ambassador Perth on Sunday morning where a 40-year-old woman was found with stab wound injuries. She was taken to hospital where she later died.
According to 9News, the woman has been identified as Fijian mother-of-five Vitorina Bruce, who moved to Australia six months ago to support her family in Fiji after separating from her husband.
Her daughter Seremana Tikoilautoka told the publication she last spoke to her mother on Saturday.
"Just to hear her voice one more time or just to see her face," she said. "It's hard for me. I can't stop my tears."
Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Fogell said there had been witnesses to the incident which had taken place in a hotel room and upper-floor corridor.
The man was taken into custody and has since been charged with murder.
He was refused bail and is due to face Perth Magistrate's Court today.
- With AAP.
162 people, mostly children, killed in Indonesian earthquake.
162 people - mostly children - have been killed after an earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java province, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
The 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Cianjur region in West Java province, about 75km southeast of the capital Jakarta.
"I regret to inform that 162 are dead. 326 are injured with most of them sustaining fractures from being crushed in ruins," West Java governor Ridwan Kamil told a press conference.
He said most of the victims were children.
Ridwan also told reporters that given many buildings have collapsed, the death toll could rise.
"So many buildings crumbled and shattered," he said.
"There are residents trapped in isolated places... so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time."
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said more than 2200 houses had been damaged and more than 5300 people had been displaced. Ridwan put that number at 13,000 and said they would be spread out at various centres across Cianjur.
Electricity was down, disrupting communications, authorities said, while landslides were blocking evacuations in some areas.
Hundreds of victims were being treated in a hospital parking lot, some under an emergency tent.
Ridwan said 88 aftershocks were recorded while weather agency BMKG warned of more landslides in the event of heavy rain.
- With AAP.
Sydney's 'Bondi Beast' rapist identified.
Thirty-seven years after his first attack, NSW Police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised women in Sydney's eastern suburbs for decades.
DNA testing has revealed the perpetrator to be a 66-year-old man who died from kidney failure in February, and who has been named in media reports as Keith Simms from Sydney's La Perouse.
Between 1985 and 2001, the 'Bondi Beast' targeted women aged between 14 and 55, entering their homes or striking while the women were out jogging or walking. Victims told police he used a knife or threats to subdue the women and kept his face hidden during the attacks to conceal his identity.
The media referred to Simms over the years as the Centennial Park rapist (1980s), the Bondi rapist (1990s), the tracksuit rapist (2000) and the Bondi Beast (2016).
The breakthrough in identifying him came after Strike Force Doreen was established in 2005 to investigate five sexual assaults which occurred in Sydney's eastern suburbs in 2000.
DNA evidence directly linked 12 of the incidents and modus operandi was used to link the other 19 to the same offender.
"Strike Force Doreen investigators have since contacted the survivors and advised the man has been identified, but due to the circumstances, no further legal action can be taken," police said in a statement yesterday.
Police also took the opportunity to remind survivors of sexual violence that reporting matters at the earliest chance could result in vital evidence being secured.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
FIFA criticised for One Love armband threat.
Australian gay footballer Josh Cavallo says FIFA has shown his sport isn't for everyone by vowing to penalise players wearing anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup.
Seven captains of European nations had planned to wear One Love armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a nation where same-sex relations are illegal.
The captains wanted to wear the armbands to promote inclusion and diversity in soccer and society.
But under a FIFA edict delivered yesterday, the captains would have received yellow cards if they wore the armbands during games.
"FIFA you have lost my respect," Cavallo posted on social media.
"All the work we're doing to make football more inclusive you have shown that football isn't a place for everyone."
England's Harry Kane, the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the OneLove armbands in Monday's games.
Instead, England made a loud statement by taking the knee before kick-off, hours after the ban.
Meanwhile, Iranian players appeared to refuse to sing their own national anthem in what appeared to be a gesture of support for anti-government protests back home.
- With AAP.
Are Iranian protestors facing death row?
It’s now been more than two months since the women of Iran ripped their headscarves from their faces and threw them into the fire, demanding justice for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by morality police and allegedly beaten to death for wearing her hijab too loosely.
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested, and with the country’s lawmakers calling for harsh penalties, what will become of those who have put their lives on the line to change the course of Iran’s future?
Today we look at the current reality for those fighting for their human rights, and the thousands who are now facing terrible consequences for that fight.
To add your name to the petition for the Australian Government to expel Iranian diplomats, click here. It closes tomorrow, November 23.
