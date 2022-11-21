40th woman allegedly murdered in Australia in 2022, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder over the alleged stabbing death of a woman who was known to him at a Perth hotel.

Police were called to the Quality Hotel Ambassador Perth on Sunday morning where a 40-year-old woman was found with stab wound injuries. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

According to 9News, the woman has been identified as Fijian mother-of-five Vitorina Bruce, who moved to Australia six months ago to support her family in Fiji after separating from her husband.

Her daughter Seremana Tikoilautoka﻿ told the publication she last spoke to her mother on Saturday.

"Just to hear her voice one more time or just to see her face," she said. "It's hard for me. I can't stop my tears."

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Fogell said there had been witnesses to the incident which had taken place in a hotel room and upper-floor corridor.

The man was taken into custody and has since been charged with murder.

He was refused bail and is due to face Perth Magistrate's Court today.

