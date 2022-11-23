Big changes are afoot at The Project, with three hosts - Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson, and Peter Helliar all announcing that they will leave the program at the end of the year.

Now, Channel 10 have confirmed that Sarah Harris will replace Bickmore as the show's anchor, hosting the program five nights a week. She will be joined on the panel by Waleed Aly, who will remain in his role as a leading anchor on the show.

The pair will be joined by a rotation of regular guest hosts, including Hamish McDonald and Georgie Tunny.

"This is one of the biggest and best jobs in TV. How could I say no?" Harris said of her new role.

"I'm beyond excited to be joining one of Australia's most iconic and agenda-driving shows. The Project does news like no other program in Australia and it's exactly the kind of fun and fearless TV I love to make," she added.

"I can't wait to share the desk with Waleed, Hamish, Georgie and the rest of the team. I'm excited to shake it up in the new year!"